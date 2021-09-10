A celebration of life for Rebecca Callan of Elkhart will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Elkhart Moose, 1500 C.R. 6. Guests are invited to wear their favorite flamingo item or pink in honor of Becky’s favorite bird.
Rebecca passed away Oct. 5, 2020; she was 77.
