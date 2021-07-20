Dr. Raymond Waldman Jr., optometrist, passed away on July 17, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana; he was 83.
Ray’s priority was always his family: wife, Cheryl; son, David (Divonna) with grandsons Dalton, Dashiell, Dagan; daughter, Mira (Chikai Ohazama) with grandsons Caden and Mason Ohazama; and brothers, Mark Sharff (Maggie) and Bob Sharff (Nancy). He also leaves a bevy of treasured in-laws (yes, treasured!) cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
