ELKHART — Raymond W. “Ray” Fink, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home, surrounded in love with his wife and family.
Ray was born on July 26, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Wilbert E. and Helen R. (McAuliff) Fink. He married his true love, E. Sue Miller, and they built a wonderful life together and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past September. They had two children, Jeffrey A Fink and Gregory J. (Della) Fink, grandson Jason A. (Meggan) Fink and great-grandson Nolan W. Fink. He is also survived by his brother Wilbert E. Fink and loving nieces and nephews. He was sadly preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Cindy L. Fink and sister Helen R. Higgins.
