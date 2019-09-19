RAYMOND S. HIBSHMAN JR. May 19, 1947 - Sept. 14, 2019

MISHAWAKA — Raymond S. Hibshman Jr., 72, of Mishawaka, passed away on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ray was born, in Elkhart, May 19, 1947, to Raymond S. and Beulah (Schenk) Hibshman.
He worked at AM General for many years.
Ray was an active member of AA for 32 years, and was very proud of it.
On Jan. 8, 1995, he married Patricia Thomas in South Bend.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Pat; three children, Teresa (Chuck Sr.) Poth of Mishawaka, Stephen (Shirley) Hibshman of Vandalia, Michigan and Billy Hibshman of Ocala, Florida.
He was the proud grandfather of eight and a great-grandfather of three. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Leak of Cassopolis, Michigan, Shirley Sherrow of Warsaw and Russell Hibshman of Elkhart.
He was preceded in death his parents, and a brother, Richard Hibshman.
Friends may visit with the family Thursday, Sept. 19, in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, from 3 p.m. until service time. A memorial service celebrating Ray’s life will be at 5 p.m. in the funeral chapel with Pastor Tom officiating.
He will be laid to rest at a later date in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ray’s name to AA.
