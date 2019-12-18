RAYMOND F. WILLIS July 31, 1931 - Dec. 14, 2019

ELKHART — Raymond F. Willis, 88, of Elkhart, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Valley View Healthcare.
He was born July 31, 1931, in Marmac, Oklahoma, to Lester and Bessie (Warden) Willis.
On Oct. 21, 1952, he married Rose “Anne” Hunter; she survives along with two children, Jyi “Michael” (Brenda) Willis and Alicen Willis; four grandchildren, Kasey, Autumn, Paige and Max; three stepgrandchildren, Stephanie, Heather and Elizabeth; seven great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.
Raymond served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as an Artillery Driver.
He liked to travel and lived in many places such as, Ponca City, Oklahoma and Electra, Texas, until he decided to settle here in Elkhart 50 years ago.
In 1973, he and Anne completed a Dale Carnegie Course to help with public speech; he really grew from that and also won three awards.
He enjoyed collecting trains, collecting coins and listening to country music.
He was a former member of the First Baptist Church, former member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion.
During his working years, he did such things as, being a driller in the oil field, line supervisor at Crown, maintenance man at Ziesels Department Store, maintenance man at Putnam Imports and a line manager at Tahunanders.
Per his wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place.
The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice and Valley View Healthcare for the wonderful care they provided to Raymond.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.