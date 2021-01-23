EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Ray Carleton Smith, 89, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Jan. 17, 2021, at Caring Cottage in South Bend.
He was born Jan. 21, 1931, in Elkhart, the son of Carleton and Maybelle (Lux) Smith and grew up in Edwardsburg. His mother passed shortly after his birth, and he was reared by his father and the only mother he knew, Alta Carroll. Ray has lived in the Edwardsburg area all of his life. He was a tool room supervisor at Nibco for 20 years, before he started his own business in Edwardsburg, Smith’s Four Season Hardware, which he and his family operated for over 30 years. He was a well-respected business man in Edwardsburg.
