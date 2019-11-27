RANDY O. LETNER Dec. 11, 1956 - Nov. 22, 2019

ELKHART — Randy O. Letner, 62, of Elkhart, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Dec. 11, 1956, in Elkhart, to Carl Otto and Idamae Letner.
On July 5, 1991, in Elkhart, he married Judy G. Gibson. She survives along with four children, Lindsey Letner of Mishawaka, Brittany McCartney of Osceola, Ashley Ann McCartney and Tonya R. McCartney, both of Elkhart; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Nacarra Letner; a great-grandson, Alante Ginyard Jr.; a brother, Steve Letner; two sisters, Ruthie Slabaugh and Diana Letner; and a niece, Tracy Evans.
Randy worked for Jjamco Construction in Elkhart for many years.
He enjoyed woodworking, playing darts, Texas Holdem, Horseshoes and Hacky Sack. He also was a huge NASCAR fan.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life service for Randy will take place at a later date.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral home is entrusted with his care.
