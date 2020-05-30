CANTON, Ga. — On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Randy Cooper, loving son and father of two children, passed away at the age of 63.
Randy was born on April 12, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Kenneth and Geraline (Mills) Cooper. Following his high school through early adulthood years in Elkhart, Indiana, Randy returned to St. Louis where he started working in the transportation and delivery business. Due to his work ethic and expertise, Randy excelled in his career path, leading him ultimately to Atlanta, Georgia, where he held the title of Vice President of Information Technology.
