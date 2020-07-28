ELKHART — Randell (Randy) Scott Hershberger, a native of Elkhart antd previous resident of Warsaw, passed away on July 26, 2020, at the age of 59 surrounded by his loving family.
Randy is survived by his parents; his devoted wife, Lesa (Fritz) Hershberger; four children, Scott (Emily) of Granger, Indiana, Adam (Hannah) of Bloomington, Indiana, and Chelsy and Hilary, both of Chicago; four grandchildren, Amelia, Eva, Aurora and Mila; and brother, Roger Hershberger of Elkhart. Also surviving is step-mother, Kathie Hershberger; step-sisters Leanne (Dan) Brekke and Sharon (Tom) Maddux of Elkhart; and step-brother Greg (Lisa) Whitehead of Noblesville, Indiana; along with multiple nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.