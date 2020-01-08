RANDALL J. INBODY Dec. 31, 1953 - Dec. 12, 2019

ELKHART — Randall J. Inbody, 65, of Elkhart, died Dec. 12, 2019, while vacationing at his timeshare on Cable Beach, Nassau, Bahamas.
He was born Dec. 31, 1953, in Goshen.
Survivors include his life partner, Susan Platt; former wife, Mary Inbody of Ocklawaha, Florida; three sons, Adam (Jenni) Inbody of Oklawaha, Florida, Jared (Alicia) Inbody of Boise, Idaho and Kyle (Erin) Platt of Fishers; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Karen Miller of Scottsdale, Arizona and Carla (Pat) Bailey of Middlebury; and two brothers, Doug (Dea) Culp and Cal (Sue) Culp, both of Bristol.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Doris (Burkey) Inbody and two brothers, Tom Culp and Tom Inbody.
Randy was a 1973 graduate of Fairfield High School.
After graduation he moved to Florida where he worked at Disney World as a steamboat captain and as a scuba diver at Genie Springs.
A veteran of the U.S. Army during Desert Storm, he later served as a counter intelligence agent.
He was a member of the Cass County Shrine Club and Masonic Lodge.
Randy was an avid shooter and enjoyed fishing.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, memorial service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen.
The Rev. Chris Garner will officiate.
Full military honors will follow the service.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children.
Online condolences may be shared at yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.