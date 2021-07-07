Randall E. “Randy” Phillips, 69, of Vandalia, Michigan, and formerly of Elkhart, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3, 2021, after a beautiful day spent with his family at his home on Birch Lake.
Randy was born on Dec. 4, 1951, in Elkhart to the late Eugene C. Phillips and Stella (Peek) Phillips. Randy was a 1971 graduate of Concord High School. On Aug. 27, 1977, Randy married his high school sweetheart, Karol L. (Wenger) Phillips.
