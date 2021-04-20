ELKHART — Ralph Michael Arter Sr., 72, of rural Cassopolis, Michigan, passed to his rest April 16, 2021, at his home with his family present.
He was born Aug. 17, 1948, in Elkhart, the son of Richard Eugene and Lois June (Rinehart) Arter, and was a graduate of Edwardsburg High School and attended one year of college. He entered the U.S. Army in 1968 and was released in 1974, serving during the Viet Nam War. He had worked for the U.S. Post Office, and his last employment was as a forklift operator.
