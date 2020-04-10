CHlILLCOTHE, Ohio — Raelynn Romero Johnson, 55, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Rae was born March 11, 1965, in Elkhart,. was a 1983 graduate of Concord High School where she was a cheerleader and a member of the choir.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University South Bend.
She attended Lakeside Chapel in Syracuse, Indiana, where she enhanced many services with her lovely voice.
At that same church she and Tony Johnson were married on May 1, 2010. after which they moved Chillicothe. She was formerly employed by Heinnie’s Back Barn, Oaklawn Hospital, Goshen, Indiana and Elkhart General Hospital.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Tony Johnson and loyal fur baby, Rosco, both of whom she loved dearly and who are suffering at the loss.
Also surviving are her brother Chad Romero; nephew Michael Romero and niece Marissa Romero; mother Lois {Johnson} Romero Flynn; stepfather Kevin Flynn, all
of Elkhart, and special uncle, Keenan Romero of Edwardsburg, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her father Jerry Romero; paternal grandparents Freda and Flavio Romero; maternal grandparents Leon and Rosemary Johnson.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of Ware Funeral Home.
To sign Raelynn’s online register go to WWW.warefh.com.
