RAE A. WRIGHT Dec. 24, 1937 - Jan. 14, 2020

ELKHART — Rae A. Wright, 82, of Elkhart, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Eastlake Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born Dec. 24, 1937, in Kendallville, to the late Maynard and Ruth (Cleveland) Pray.
On Aug. 12, 1962, in Kendallville, she married Ronald Wright; he survives along with two children, Todd (Chris) Wright and Troy (Jennifer) Wright and six grandchildren, Andrea, Derek, Daryn, Ethan, Aaron and Brendan.
Also surviving are one sister, Sherrill (Ernie) Bartholomew and numerous other family members.
Rae graduated from Purdue University in 1959 and received her master’s degree from the University of Illinois in 1963.
She has been teaching and counseling since 1959 until her retirement in 1997.
Rae was a member of Elkhart Teachers Association, on the board at Bashor Home, and a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church; where she was very active and held just about every position in the church.
In her spare time, she enjoyed volunteering her time, dressing up as a clown for different charities, doing crafts, sewing, crocheting, knitting, cooking, camping and traveling.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the 1 p.m. service Friday, Jan. 17, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Chaplain John Schrock will be presiding and burial will follow in Rice Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Harbor Light Hospice or to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund.
The family would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice and Eastlake Nursing and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care they gave Rae.
