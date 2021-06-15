Quinton “Buz” Leonard of Elkhart was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday morning, June 13, 2021. He was 82 years old.
He is survived by his spouse of 61 years, JoAnn; his two children, daughter Lori Mischke, her late husband Fred; his son, Scott, and wife Dawn, both of Elkhart; and granddaughter Lindsey Guetzko and her husband Nate Guetzko of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and sister Shirley, and her husband Charlie French of Tucson, Arizona; his niece Cari French and his nephew, Jeff, and his wife, Sabrina French.
