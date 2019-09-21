QUENTIN D. COLEMAN Sept. 12, 1953 - Sept. 17, 2019

UNION, Mich. — On Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, Quentin D. Coleman lost his battle with cancer at age 66 in the care of Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Quent was born on Sept. 12, 1953, in Mohawk, West Virginia, son of Janice (Allen) and Charles Coleman.
On April 7, 1973, he married Linda Sweazy. They had three children during their 19 years of marriage, Melissa (Thomas) Kavanagh, Dustin Coleman and Scott (Rebecca) Coleman. He had five grandchildren, Ethan, Andrew, Elizabeth Kavanagh, Noah and Kathryn Coleman.
As a lifelong resident of Cass County, Quent was a pioneer of pattern and mold design for the fiberglass industry and owned several businesses, including Custom Composites in Edwardsburg, Michigan, before retiring 15 years ago.
He was active with the Cass County Shrine Club in his younger years and held several offices.
Other than his family, Quent’s earthly loves were backyard ball games, golf and armchair coaching Notre Dame football. He also had an affinity for gardening and animals.
Quent was preceded in death by brothers Wesley and Paul Coleman.
He is survived by his mother, father, children, grandchildren, sister Tonida (Neal) Taghon, brother William Coleman, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cass County Conservation Club in Union.
