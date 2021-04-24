ROME, Italy — Word has been received of the April 18, 2021, death of Pietro Cataldo, 92, of Rome, Italy. He is survived by wife Edda, daughter Paola, two grandchildren, two sisters, Carmela and Maria of Italy, and one brother, Giuseppe of Elkhart. Services will be Rome.
