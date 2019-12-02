PHYLLIS WARRICK June 6, 1923 - Nov. 28, 2019

ELKHART — Though deeply sad, it was fitting that Phyllis Warrick, 96, should die on Thanksgiving Day. She was a grateful woman. Thankful for her little sailboat, her lilacs and lilies, her faith, her family and friends and for every lovely sunset on the lake. Her death was a peaceful one at home with her children, surrounded by her art and her books.
Phyllis was born June 6, 1923, in Elkhart, to the late Irvin C. and Mabel E. (Sheetz) Peck.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Warrick (Joel Greenberg), son Tim Warrick and grandchildren Anna and Thomas.
Phyllis was a 1942 graduate of Elkhart High School. She attended North Central College and graduated from Goshen College. Phyllis was one of the first women to receive a master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame. Her post graduate work included Indiana University, Purdue and Ball State. She was also a Fulbright Scholar through Loyola University in Madras, India.
Phyllis was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder and a trustee.
She was a member and past president of the Elkhart Teacher Association. She was also a member of the American Association of University Women, Tri Kappa and Delta Kappa Gamma. She also served on the boards of the Elkhart Urban League and the Elkhart Public Library.
She taught at Elkhart Central High School in the social studies department, which she chaired and she continued as an educational consultant after retirement.
Visitation for Phyllis will be from 4 until 7 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Friends may also call one hour prior to services at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the First Presbyterian Church 200 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart.
The Rev. Dr. Sally Wicks will officiate and burial will be in Violett Cemetery in Goshen.
Memorial donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to the Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St. Elkhart, IN 46516 or to Heifer International Project, 1 World Ave. Little Rock, AR 72202
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.