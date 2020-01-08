PHYLLIS M. STACKER Dec. 31, 1933 - Jan. 6, 2020

GRANGER — Phyllis M. Stacker, 86, of Granger, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Dec. 31, 1933, in Elkhart County.
On Sept. 30, 1951, she married Donald Stacker.
He survives along with three children, Deborah Sorokin of Goshen, Pamela Watson of Granger and Douglas (Chris) Stacker of Goshen; six grandchildren; a sister, Joann (Bill) Oldenkamp of Three Rivers, Michigan; a brother, Robert (Paula) Rink of Goshen; and her cat, Suzy Q.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Rink; mother Florence (Jones) Bickel; stepfather Ira Bickel; infant daughter, Diane Stacker; and son-in-law Alex Sorokin.
She was a member of Jefferson Community Church.
She was a Cubs fan and a lifetime owner and lover of cats.
She worked for the Lux Division of Coachman for 15 years.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, funeral service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.
Pastor Ken Hunn will officiate.
Burial will follow in Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorial donations may be given to Jefferson Community Church.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
