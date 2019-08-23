PHYLLIS K. WIENHOFT June 23, 1944 - Aug. 20, 2019

ELKHART — Phyllis K. Wienhoft, 75, of Elkhart, passed away at Golden Living Center following an extended illness at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
She was born June 23, 1944, in Mishawaka, to the late John and Flossie Dimos.
On Aug. 4, 1962, she married Mikel Wienhoft Sr. He passed May 13, 2014.
Surviving are her children, Michelle Cross, Stephanie (Jeremy) Hollinger and Mikel Wienhoft, grandchildren Elijah Herring, Kennedy Phillips and Ellianna and Emmett Hollinger and great- granddaughter Trinity Phillips.
Also surviving are siblings Fran (Lyn) Gill, Roland (Kay) Dimos and Chuck (Jan) Dimos.
Preceding her in death were a grandson, Joshua Wienhoft and siblings Lowell, Jerry, Lorne, Doug, Larry, Johnny and Darrell Dimos and JoAnn Garner, Anne Bechtel, Virginia Cappelletti, Lorraine Kauffman and Shirley Hamilton.
In accordance with Phyllis’ wishes, no services have been planned and Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been assisting the family.
Online condolences can reach the family at the funeral home’s website.
