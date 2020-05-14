ELKHART — Phyllis Jean Sanders, 81, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully of natural causes at Golden Living Center in Elkhart at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elkhart.
