PHYLLIS J. HOLDREAD Dec. 15, 1930 - Nov. 9, 2019

ELKHART — Phyllis J. Holdread, 88, of Elkhart died on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Brentwood of Niles in Niles, Michigan.
Phyllis was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Elkhart to the late Cluro and Bessie (Fike) Whitmyre. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marie Roberts.
As Phyllis Whitmyre, she married Dale L. Holdread on Oct. 28, 1950, in Goshen. Dale died on March 13, 1991.
She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Ransburg of Middlebury, and son, Jeffrey Holdread of Elkhart; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis retired from Miles Inc. (now Bayer) after 20 years as an administrative assistant. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she served as an usher. She was also active with Soup of Success, the PEO Sisterhood and was a member of the Red Hat Society. In her spare time, she enjoyed golf, bridge and traveling.
Visitation for Phyllis will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Friends may also call Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at Trinity on Jackson Church, 2715 E. Jackson Blvd. Elkhart.
Memorial contributions in memory of Phyllis may be made to Trinity on Jackson Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at the funeral home’s website.
