PHYLLIS J. HALL Dec. 6, 1928 - Sept. 21, 2019

GOSHEN — Phyllis J. Hall, 90, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at home after a short battle with cancer.
She was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Portland, to Philo and Minnie (Wallace) Bailey.
On July 5, 1953, she married John Samuel Hall Sr. in Ohio. He died June 23, 2012.
Survivors include three sons, John S. Hall Jr. of Goshen, James P. Hall of Los Angeles, California and Jeffrey (Linda) Hall of Elkhart; two grandsons, Brian and Jason Hall; three great-grandchildren, Hailey, Landon and Jackson Hall; and a sister, Mary Joan Clear of Portland.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Geraldine and Betty June Bailey.
A longtime Goshen resident, Phyllis was a member of First United Methodist Church and along with her husband, owned and operated John Hall Hardware since 1970.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.
The funeral procession to Violett Cemetery for the graveside service will leave Yoder-Culp Friday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. Pastors Ed and Brenda Fritz will officiate.
Memorial donations may be given to Goshen Home Care and Hospice or First United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
