ELKHART — Phyllis J. Bryant, 90, passed away Dec. 21, 2020, at her home in Elkhart. She was born April 18, 1930, in Elkhart to Claude and Emma (Parcell) Hartman.
On June 20, 1948, she married Saul Bryant; he survives along with three children, Saul Bryant Jr., Diana (Glenn) Duncan and Michael Bryant. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Sara (Jason), Josh, Merritt, Tonya (Brad), Derek (Taylor), Jennifer (Ricardo) and Ross; three great-grandchildren, Garrett (Kristen), Cameron and Gracie; and one great-great-grandson, Kellen.
