PHYLLIS A. MILLER Jan. 25, 1941 - Jan. 13, 2020

BRISTOL — Phyllis Adellia Miller, 78, of Bristol, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, surrounded by her family at home.
She was born Jan. 25, 1941, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Elmer M. and Marian (Hile) Maner.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Jerry Severns of Bristol; her daughters, Debra S. Wilson of Millersburg, Robin (Ray) Staples of Mishawaka and Kathy (David) Tucker of Black, Alabama; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Stanton of Dimondale, Michigan; and a brother, Ronald (Sherrie) Maner of Muskegon.
Phyllis graduated from Muskegon Heights High School in 1959 and studied at Indiana University Bloomington in 1960, and completed her training as a certified dental hygienist.
Phyllis began her banking career in the 1970s, and retired in 2007 from Old National Bank, Elkhart.
She and Jerry enjoyed traveling in their RV, spending many winters in Naples, Florida.
She enjoyed golfing, gardening, being at the beach and spending time with her family.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and former member of Moose Lodge No. 599 of Elkhart.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514 where friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the funeral services at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rice Cemetery, Elkhart.
Memorials donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to Asera Care Hospice Mishawaka, 5405 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences may be made to the Miller Family on the funeral home website.
