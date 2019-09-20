PHILLIP E. SCHLABACH JR. June 29, 1957 - Sept. 15, 2019

ELKHART — Phillip E. “Phil” Schlabach Jr., 62, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully at his home at 5:54 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
He was born June 29, 1957, in Muncie, to the late Phillip Schlabach Sr. and Emma June (Richardson) Schlabach Biggs.
Surviving are his children, Phillip E. Schlabach III and Kristen (Timothy) Routson; brothers John Clevenger and Jim (Terri) Richardson; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his former spouse and friend Sherrie (Welker) Schlabach, who is the mother of his children.
A great granddaughter, Violet Routson, and a son, Travis L. “T” Schlabach, preceded him in death.
Phil’s life will be celebrated at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart, with visitation beginning from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, and services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, with visitation one hour prior.
Phil’s son Phil III will officiate, and burial will follow in Rice Cemetery, Elkhart.
Phil was employed at Conn-Selmer in Elkhart for nearly 30 years and was set to retire at the end of the year.
He was an avid car enthusiast and loved to work on classic cars and attend local stock car races where he cheered on his brothers and nephews as they tore up the oval at New Paris and South Bend.
Phil’s outgoing personality and warm smile won him many friends, and he remained loyal to them throughout his life.
When he wasn’t working or spending time with his friends and family, Phil could be found taking long rides on his Harley Davidson.
All attending Tuesday are asked to drive their classic cars or hot rods.
Online condolences can reach the family at the funeral home’s website.
Memorial donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association or to Elkhart County Cancer Resources.
