EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Phillip D. Liberty, 58, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home after an illness. Arrangements are pending at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
