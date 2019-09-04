ELKHART— Philip Edward Penn, 76, of Elkhart, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 5, 1942, in Indianapolis, to the late Robert H. and Elizabeth (Kruetzinger) Penn.
Philip is survived by his wife, Bonnie Penn, of Elkhart; three children, Kathryn (Vence) McAdams of Mooresville, Edith (Joseph) Smith of Indianapolis, Warren Penn of Carlsbad, California; two brothers, John (Brenda) Penn of Florida and James Penn of Kalamazoo, Michigan; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister in-law, Mary Penn and a sister, Nancy Smeltzer.
Per Philip’s request there will be no services or visitation. Cremation has taken place.
He was past president of the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Elkhart Rotary Club and Elkhart Municipal Band.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Elkhart Municipal Band Foundation.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.