PHILIP A. WHITMER Dec. 28, 1944 - Jan. 11, 2020

ELKHART — Philip A. Whitmer, 75, of Elkhart, graduate of Green Township, North Liberty, passed peacefully at home Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
He was born Dec. 28, 1944, to Paul Whitmer and Katherine (Shock) Whitmer.
Philip was married to Gayle R. Smith of South Bend, on Oct. 22, 1942, and she preceded him in death June 19, 2018.
Surviving are daughters Laurie (William “Nick” Lindsey) Stewart of Elkhart and Kristin (Pete) Breseman of Hawley, Texas; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers David Whitmer of South Bend and Paul D. (Jackie) Whitmer of Granger.
He owned and operated numerous local auto mechanic shops, but is most notably known as one of the leading faces of Hearts Desire Antique Mall, Elkhart.
He stayed active and busy and could be found most often with his English Bull Dog, Bentley.
He spent the last two years of his life dedicating his time to helping care for his wife, Gayle who passed in 2018 from ALS. This spoke volumes to the man he was.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa. A procession will leave the funeral home at 3 p.m. to go to Sumption Prairie Cemetery, South Bend, for a graveside service.
Pastor Marc Stutzman will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to the ALS Foundation.
In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to the ALS Foundation.
