INGLESIDE, Texas — Peter Smith, 59, of Ingleside, died Feb. 24, 2020, in Texas.
Peter was born on Dec. 3, 1960, in South Bend, Indiana, to Robert and Dorothy (Lund) Smith. He was a resident of Ingleside since 1988 and former resident of Gregory. Peter graduated from Elkhart Central High School in 1979 and completed electronics technical training at ITT Technical Institute in Indianapolis in 1982. He was an electronic technician with two-way radios and cellular telephones. Peter was a loving husband, father, son and brother who will be missed by all who knew him.
