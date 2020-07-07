RICHMOND, Va. — Peter Edwin Broadbent, 101, of Richmond died July 3, 2020.
He was born June 3, 1919, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Edwin Broadbent and Petronella Vandervoort. He grew up in Elkhart, Indiana, and attended Indiana University, where he was on the freshman basketball team. He graduated from Indiana University with a business degree in June 1942, and went directly to Naval Officer Candidate School at Columbia University. He spent all of World War II assigned to the USS Leedstown, serving in the Pacific campaign as a lieutenant responsible for gunnery and landing craft. He participated in landing craft in beach landings at Kwajalein, Guam, Pelelieu, Leyte, Luzon and Iwo Jima. The Leedstown was one of the first ships to dock in Tokyo after the Japanese surrender.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.