ELKHART — Peter D. Todd, 53, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Hospice of Central Ohio, Columbus, Ohio, after short but courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on Valentine’s Day in 1967 to Jim and Elaine (Jones) Todd. He married his true love, Leigh Ann Metz, and together they built a wonderful life together with their children, son Alexander D. Todd and daughter Grace A. Todd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.