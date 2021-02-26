VALPARAISO — Peter Charles Happer, 79, of Valparaiso and formerly of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
He was born July 18, 1941, in Elkhart to Thomas and Marian (Schutt) Happer. Peter was a graduate of Elkhart High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He went on to graduate from the University of Notre Dame and then owned Hapsco and Top Shelf in Elkhart and Franklin House in Valparaiso. Peter was a member of the Eagles, American Legion, Elks, Kiwanis Club, Elcona Country Club, Valparaiso Country Club, and Maplecrest Country Club. He also was a member of the Jumping Joe’s Waterski Team and was a huge Notre Dame sports fan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.