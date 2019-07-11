PEGGY A. MILLER June 27, 1939 - July 10, 2019

GOSHEN — Peggy A. Miller, 80, of Goshen, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at The Maples at Waterford Crossing.
She was born June 27, 1939, in Clifftop, West Virginia, to Peter and Hallie (Kincaid) Clapacs.
On Feb. 4, 1961, she married Wayne “Pete” Miller. He died Feb. 6, 2009.
Survivors include daughters, Shelley (Jim) Miller of Goshen and Lori (Mike) Tangney of Arlington Heights, Illinois; sons Tim (Monica) Miller of Goshen and Greg (Michelle) Miller of Denver, Colorado; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Terry (Phyllis) Clapacs of Bloomington and Joanie Heiserman of Chicago.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and a brother, James Edward Clapacs in 1938.
Peggy graduated from Goshen High School in 1957 and went on to attend Grace Downs Modeling School in New York and Purdue University.
A longtime Goshen resident, Peggy was very involved with the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, serving as a past fair board president, director of entertainment for 24 years, and along with her husband, Pete, as Grand Marshals for the 2004 parade fair. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Indiana Association of County and District Fairs.
Before retiring in 2000 she served as the Elkhart County Recorder for several terms and was involved with the Delta Theta Tau Sorority and their alumni programs.
Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen.
Memorial donations may be given to Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
