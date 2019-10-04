ELKHART — Pearl M. Rodgers, 95, of Elkhart, died at 9:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born March 2, 1924, in Cassopolis, Michigan, to Frank and Zola (Owen) Crouse.
On Dec. 15, 1950, she married Glenn Rodgers and he died April 21, 1994.
Surviving are daughters Sharon (Joseph) Ruggiero of Bonita Springs, Florida and Jann (Timothy) Moore of Goshen; four grandchildren, Amanda (Nick) Ambrogio of Cleveland, Ohio, Jacinda (Skyler) Garner of New Paris, Angelina Ruggiero of Atlanta, Georgia and Austin (Jaclyn) Moore of Goshen; seven great-grandchildren, Domenic and Ava Ambrogio, Natalie, Lincoln, Miles Moore, Evelyn and Eloise Garner; and a sister, Mary Weldy of Elkhart.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Glenn; brothers Harold Crouse and John Crouse; and sisters Evelyn Lee and Frances Duncan.
Pearl retired from CTS as an assembler and was a homemaker.
She enjoyed cooking for her family and gardening.
Pearl was a Sunday School teacher for many years and was a member of the Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa.
Visitation will be from noon - 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa. Private graveside services will be held.
Pastor Ruben Chupp will officiate. Memorial donations may be directed to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.