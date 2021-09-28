Pauline Swinehart, 95, formerly of Elkhart, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Bell Tower Health and Rehabilitation Center. She had been in failing health for the past month.
Pauline was born July 11, 1926, to Herbert and Miriam Roose of Wakarusa, Indiana. She graduated from Wakarusa High School in 1944. She moved to Elkhart of that year and initially worked for Miles Laboratory (Bayer) during the war. Shortly thereafter, Pauline started to work at City News and Bookstore where she met her to-be husband, Frank. They married in 1947 and continued to work together at City News until they both retired in 1975.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.