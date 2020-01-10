PAULINE M. SMITH June 6, 1922 - Jan. 5, 2020

OSCEOLA — Pauline M. Smith, 97, of Osceola, earned her wings and an eternity free from pain and suffering on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 6, 1922, to Floyd, Sr. and Nellie (Daugherty) Miller.
Pauline was the matriarch of the family, leaving behind a legacy and a void in the lives of her loved ones.
Surviving are three children, Sue Meyers of Osceola, Doug (Barbara) Smith of South Bend and Terry (Jessie) Smith of Niles, Michigan and a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Leonard Smith; one son, Thomas L. Smith; sisters Marilyn Kiessling, Anne Kauffman and Lucille Nash; and brothers Don Miller and Floyd “Hank” Miller, Jr.
Pauline went to Jimtown High School and worked as a homemaker.
She loved to be surrounded by family she was an incredible cook, adored animals, liked to read, crochet, play cards and was a stubborn spitfire with a humble soul.
She was full of compassion, kindness and generosity. Her smile would light up a room.
Per her wishes, there will be no formal services and cremation will take place.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.