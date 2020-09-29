BRISTOL — Pauline M. Mihojevich, 87, of Bristol, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nappanee man accused of stealing gold, silver from relative
- Mask foes force cancellation of health meeting
- Judge approves settlement in Kahn case
- New construction in River District planned
- Elkhart man arrested after vehicle chase
- Man faces decades in prison in home attacks
- 10-year-old arrested in confrontation with mother
- James testifies as murder trial wraps up
- Kay L. Lucchese
- Local company battles EEE across northern Indiana
Images
Videos
Commented
- Riding to Remember rolling forward (18)
- Arrest on tape shows need for de-escalation, city leaders say (17)
- campion torso pic (16)
- Mask foes force cancellation of health meeting (8)
- Trump supporters to host boat parade (7)
- Trump supporters take to the waves (6)
- Roberson not giving up on downtown courts (6)
- Judge approves settlement in Kahn case (5)
- New construction in River District planned (5)
- Losers, suckers and rage in the era of Trump (4)
Recent Comments
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Oh, ok, [crying]
-
davedufour said:This represents some much needed upgrading of our downtown and near-downtown areas, after years of not-so-great ideas (the Midway Motor Lodge)…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.