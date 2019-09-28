PAULINE I. ANDERSON Nov. 16, 1922 - Sept. 26, 2019

ELKHART — Pauline I. Anderson, 96, of Elkhart, died at 9:55 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Hubbard Hill Estates after a brief illness.
She was born Nov. 16, 1922, in Elkhart to Clayton and Phoebe Reed. She married Russell O. Anderson on March 29, 1942. He survives with sons, James (Fawn) Anderson of Elkhart, Richard (Debbie) Anderson of Hutto, Texas. One son, Timothy (Darcy) Anderson-Hunt, is deceased. She is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Naomi (Bill) Bradley. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Vernon, Marion and George Reed, and a sister Marjorie Laudeman.
Anderson graduated from Concord High School in 1940. She worked at Cleveland School for 22 years as the cafeteria manager. After retiring she actively helped her husband installing lifelines for disabled people in their homes. She delivered Meals on Wheels and worked as a pink coat at Elkhart General Hospital. She was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Visitation for Pauline will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Hubbard Hill Chapel where funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Chaplain Tim Henke will officiate. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be given to Southern Care Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the Anderson family at the funeral home website. Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.
