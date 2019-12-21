PAULA J. WILLIAMS Jan. 13, 1965 - Dec. 18, 2019

ELKHART — Paula Jean Williams, 54, of Elkhart, passed to her rest unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at her home.
She was born Jan. 13, 1965, in LaPorte, the daughter of Donald and Barbara (Schroyer) Williams, and has lived in the northern Indiana area most of her life.
Paula was a Christian, being a member of the First Pentecostal Church of Edwardsburg, Michigan, and she lived her Christian life daily.
She was a waitress at Cracker Barrel in Elkhart, having worked for the Cracker Barrel Corp. for more than 10 years.
Paula is survived by her two children, Charity (Dennis) Casto of Niles and Gabriel (Meagan) Pollock of Edwardsburg. There are four grandchildren, Peyton, Preston, Lincoln and Owen Pollock, and two step-grandchildren, Aaron and Siara Casto. Also surviving is her father, Donald Williams of Rolling Prairie, her sister, Vickie Williams of LaPorte and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her mother, Barbara.
Family and friends may gather from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the First Pentecostal Church, 27341 U.S. 12, west of Edwardsburg. The Christian Service of Remembrance will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church with Pastor Robert Geans, minister of the church, officiating. There will be one hour of visitation at the church before the service. Interment will follow at the Edwardsburg Cemetery.
For anyone wishing to make donations, a gofundme.com link is in Charity Casto’s biography on Facebook or on Instagram @becomingcharitable.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.