PAUL L. PRESSLER Nov. 2, 1931 - Jan. 15, 2020

WAKARUSA — Paul Lamar Pressler, 88, of Wakarusa, died at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Center for Hospice, Elkhart.
He was born Nov. 2, 1931, in Elkhart County, to Charles A. and Cleo D. (Schick) Pressler.
On July 2, 1967, he married Grace (Miller) Pressler.
Surviving are his wife, Grace of Wakarusa; two children, Jesse D. Pressler of Wakarusa and Esther (Christopher Curtis) Pressler of Goshen; two grandchildren, Nicholas Pressler and Sunny Snyder; and a brother, Thurman Pressler of Elkhart.
Preceding him in death were his parents and three brothers, Charles, John and Gerald.
Paul retired after 43 years from the railroad as a car inspector and repairman.
In retirement, he worked at Amish Acres.
Paul attended Wakarusa United Methodist Church and was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ.
He was very funny, generous, kind and gentle to all.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and one hour prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service Saturday, Jan. 18, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa.
Pastor Greg Way will officiate.
Burial will follow in Union Center Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Wakarusa United Methodist Church or Faith Mission, Elkhart.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
