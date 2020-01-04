ELKHART — Paul F. McMahon, 78, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home in Elkhart.
He was born March 2, 1941, in Bellaire, Ohio, to Harry and Elsie (Groves) McMahon.
On Oct. 29, 1962, in Abilene, Texas, he married Diane Shelton; she survives along with three children, Paul McMahon Jr., Steven McMahon and Penny Pettigrew; six grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings and in-laws, Ward and Lillian Shelton.
Paul was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran serving from 1959-1963.
He worked at Goshen Rubber for 35 years until his retirement and then at Elkhart Plastics for 10 years.
Paul was an Ohio State and Chicago Bears fan and liked watching football.
He enjoyed having a good time, had a wonderful sense of humor, was wise and stubborn.
Most dear to his heart was his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at noon Monday, Jan. 6, in Rice Cemetery with Military Honors.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.