PAUL E. FULLER Feb. 21, 1934 - Sept. 29, 2019

ELKHART — Paul E. Fuller, 85, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home.
Paul was born Feb. 21, 1934, in St. Joseph County, to the late Paul and Lola Irene (Barr) Fuller.
In addition to his parents, three brothers, Jim, Don and Herb Fuller and a grandson, Shane Ream preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Betty L. (Henkler) Fuller; they were married Aug. 26, 1995 in Elkhart at the First Church of God. Also surviving are his four children, Paula Wood, Barb Winer, Shelley (Bill) Ream and Tom (Jasmine) Fuller; two stepsons, Errol (Mary) Goins and Jimmy Goins; a stepson Craig (Candy) Henkler; stepdaughter Diana (Tom) Weinkauf; also surviving are eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; seven stepgrandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; and a stepgreat-great grandchild.
Paul retired after 45 years of service from CTS, where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club there and a member of the Elkhart Moose Lodge No. 599. After he retired he worked at Your Car Wash on Johnson Street, with his wife and two brothers-in-law.
Paul was very handy and could fix almost anything; he enjoyed working in his yard and taking care of his fruit trees.
Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., where funeral services will take place at 11a.m. Monday, with one hour of calling prior to the service.
Pastor Jeremy Sarber will officiate.
Burial will follow in Prairie Street Cemetery.
Please no flowers, kindly consider memorials to Center for Hospice Care or The First Church of God.
