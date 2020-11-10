ELKHART — Paul E. Baker, 85, of Elkhart, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spread of COVID 'out of control'
- 2 die from injuries suffered in motorcycle crash
- Community pillar Art Decio remembered
- Two injured in motorcycle crash
- Baugo going virtual due to rise in quarantine numbers
- COVID case numbers soar statewide, in county
- Linda Miller testifies during murder trial
- Goshen man killed in rollover crash
- Chyung-Slager rematch for Indiana House seat is too close to call
- All Concord students to return to hybrid format
Images
Videos
Commented
- Governor: Elkhart County COVID restrictions should not be based on politics (19)
- No new restrictions amid virus spread (14)
- Local COVID outbreak sets new record; county moving to orange (12)
- People's Forum (12)
- Mayor leads rally to keep courts downtown (9)
- Elkhart County breaks case record again (8)
- Indiana, Elkhart break daily COVID records (8)
- 25% of COVID-19 cases recorded in last 30 days (8)
- Community-police relations discussed at town hall (7)
- Elkhart mayor tests positive, reports mild symptoms (6)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.