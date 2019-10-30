PAUL D. PLATZ Jan. 13, 1931 - Oct. 28, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Paul Devon Platz, 88, of Edwardsburg, formerly of Elkhart, passed to his rest Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home after an illness.
He was born Jan. 13, 1931, in Elkhart, the son of Floyd and Louise (Webster) Platz and has lived in the Michiana area all of his life.
He served in the U. S. Army from 1951-1953 in the Korean War.
He worked at Adams & Westlake for 29 years, until its closing and he retired from Elkhart Products.
Paul was married July 17, 1971, to Linda L. Deckman, and she survives with children, Michael (Debra) Platz of Elkhart, Paul D. ‘Chip’ (Lois) Platz of Elkhart, Nanette (Tim) Franks of Elkhart and Zachary (Nancy) Platz of Edwardsburg. There are six grandchildren, Meagan Platz, Joshua Platz, Caleb Platz, Brian Platz, Brett Platz and Justin Franks and also four great-grandchildren. There is a brother, Raymond Platz of Lakeville and a sister, Betty Platz Walker of South Bend.
Family who have preceded in passing were his parents, four brothers and five sisters.
Paul loved fishing after retirement and mushroom hunting.
He also enjoyed traveling with his wife.
Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 W. Main, St., Edwardsburg. The Service of Remembrance will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dan Thomas, of the Community Baptist Church, officiating. Entombment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, with the U.S. Army Honor Guard playing Taps and folding the American Flag. They will be assisted by the local American Legion and VFW conducting the 21 Gun Salute.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
