PATRICK R. KEARNEY Aug. 2, 1957 - Nov. 3, 2019

LAGRANGE — Patrick Ray Kearney, 62, of LaGrange, died at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
He was born Aug. 2, 1957, in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, to Robert John and Nellie E. (Jeffers) Kearney.
On Aug. 8, 2002, he married Carla (Green) Kearney.
Surviving are his wife, Carla Kearney of LaGrange; son Joshua (Marilyn) McDaniel of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; four stepchildren, Jason (Patty) Price of Kendallville, Derrik (Molly) Bragg of LaGrange, Toni (Josh) Green of LaGrange and Dillon Green of LaGrange; grandchildren Peyton, Sophia, Brittany, Rowan, Hunter and Nathan; siblings Mary Ann Meadows of Goshen, Susan (Gerard) Muegerl of Goshen, Thomas John Kearney of Marietta, Georgia, Robert Clyde (Terry) Kearney of Mishawaka and Michael (Kim) Kearney of New Paris; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Johnson Sr., of Mishawaka.
Preceding him in death were his parents, sister Janice Johnson and a granddaughter, Abigail.
Patrick worked as a truck driver for 35 years. He was a dedicated truck driver and was known as the family clown. Patrick loved spending time with his family and riding his Harley Davidson.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, and funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
Pastor Matt Schoettle of New Paris Missionary Church will officiate.
Burial will be in Violett Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to the New Paris Missionary Church.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
