MESA, Ariz. — Patrick J. “Pat” Cappelletti, 84, of Mesa, formerly of Elkhart, passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019, at Copper Village assisted living facility in Mesa.
He was born, in Elkhart, March 17, 1935, to the late Dominic and Ida (Fortino) Cappelletti and later married Pamela J. Gardner on July 14, 1981, in Elkhart. She survives at home in Mesa.
Also surviving are his son, Stephen Cappelletti; daughters Lisa (Thomas) Pearce, Linda (Jerry) Richmond and Chris (James) Owens; stepchildren Sean (Laura), Aaron and Angela Salee; brother Robert (Irene) Cappelletti; sister Josephine Pugliese; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a stepgrandson.
He was preceded in death by siblings Frank Cappelletti, Delores DeGolier and Florence Papa, as well as an infant great-grandson.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place in Arizona, but a celebration of Pat’s life will be at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Elkhart at noon Wednesday, July 24, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.
Pastor Keith McFarren of Bethel United Methodist Church of Elkhart will officiate.
Pat was a hair stylist for more 50 years and was co-owner of Capelli Hair Designs.
He had a very high regard for those serving in uniform, as well as for those nurses who rendered hospice care, and enjoyed volunteering to help raise money for veteran and hospice organizations.
He was a member of the Living Word Bible Church in Mesa and enjoyed running, riding bikes and celebrating his Italian heritage.
He was also a celebrated wine aficionado and enjoyed making and drinking wines of all types, especially red Zinfandels.
He proudly served as a U. S. Marine and memorials may be given to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences can reach the family at the funeral home’s website.
