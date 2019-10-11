PATRICIA L. HALL Nov. 22, 1932 - Oct. 9, 2019

MONGO — Patricia Lou Hall, 86, of Mongo, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born Nov. 22, 1932, in Bronson, Michigan, to Roland and Gladys (Paul) Rifenburgh.
Living in Mongo for many years, she had worked at Kirsch Co. in Sturgis, Michigan, for 36 years and had previously worked at Trans-O-Gram in Sturgis, and had been a waitress.
Patricia was a member of the Mongo United Methodist Church in Mongo and the United Methodist Women of the church. She was also a member of the UAW.
On Feb. 9, 1952 in Angola, she married Arthur G. Hall Sr.; he survives in Mongo.
Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa (Joseph) Grimm of Elkhart and Renee (Brent) Tidd of Marion, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Hall of Angola; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dixie Rice of Colon, Michigan and Bonnie and Ray Yoder of Sturgis.
Preceding Pat in death were her parents; a son, Arthur G. Hall Jr.; and two sisters, Shirley Slack and Rolene Rorher.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Mongo Cemetery in Mongo.
The Rev. James Bartlett will officiate the services.
Memorials may be made to the Mongo United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.