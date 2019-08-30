PATRICIA K. SMITH Oct. 18, 1964 - Aug. 27, 2019

ELKHART — Patricia “Patty” K. Smith, 54, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her home in Elkhart.
She was born Oct. 18, 1964, in Elwood, to the late Anthony “Ted” and Judith “Judy” (Grim) Kelich.
She married Robert E. Smith; he preceded her in death.
Surviving are two children, Brandi Smith and Braxton Smith; three siblings, Becky (Larry) Whetsel, John (Vicki) Kelich Mark and (Phyllis) Kelich; her significant other, Michael Epperson; and numerous other family members and friends.
Patty worked at Callahan’s Restaurant for more than 32 years.
In her spare time she enjoyed working in her flower garden, baking and making beautiful cakes for family and friends.
Her true passion was her children, whom she loved dearly.
She will be remembered for her compassionate heart and giving soul.
A celebration of life gathering will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Riley’s Children’s Hospital or to her children to help offset expenses.
