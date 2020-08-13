ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Patricia Joan Willey walked toward the light in the presence of God and her family early Friday morning, Aug. 7, 2020; she was 90.
Born on Dec. 15, 1929, Pat was the youngest of 10 siblings. Her life began with many great memories, and she carried on that family legacy for her children.
Pat also enjoyed her work life as a secretary for many years, eventually retiring from Elkhart General Hospital. She spent many years with friends at the YMCA, and was a long time member of the Central Christian Church in Elkhart.
Pat will be remembered as strong-willed with a gentle soul. She knew everyone as “honey” and always had a smile for each encounter.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Thomas “Tim” Willey. Pat is survived by her daughters, Jenny Jones of Zionsville and Julie Nagy of South Bend; son, Thomas Willey of Indianapolis; eight grandchildren, Erin Edds, Katy Williams, Brie Willey, Noah Willey, Natalie Forest, Olivia Nagy, Camille Nagy and Julianne Nagy; and four great-grandchildren, Levi Edds, Wren Williams, Matilda Williams and Nealy Nagy. She will be missed by all.
A celebration of Pat’s life for her immediate family and close friends will be held at a later date.
Rest in peace.
Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www. arnmortuary.com.
